Island-wide anti-drug operation to commence today

The island-wide anti-drug operation is scheduled to commence this morning.

The operation, under the theme “Nation United – National Drive” will be launched at 10:00 a.m. at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The event will be held under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The National Council On Drug Abuse, district councils, regional councils and public security committees are expected to work collectively to implement the island-wide program.