Bodies of two unidentified males found in Mattakkuliya

Bodies of two unidentified males have been discovered following information received by the Mattakkuliya Police Station.

Police stated that investigations were launched yesterday (29) based on the information received by the station.

Two unidentified bodies have been found along the Crow Island coastline in Mattakkuliya and near the Kelani River estuary.

Police stated that the identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed.

The bodies recovered in Mattakkuliya have been placed at the morgue of the Colombo National Hospital for further investigations.

Further investigations are underway.