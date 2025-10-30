Bodies of two unidentified males found in Mattakkuliya

Bodies of two unidentified males found in Mattakkuliya

October 30, 2025   06:34 am

Bodies of two unidentified males have been discovered following information received by the Mattakkuliya Police Station.

Police stated that investigations were launched yesterday (29) based on the information received by the station.

Two unidentified bodies have been found along the Crow Island coastline in Mattakkuliya and near the Kelani River estuary.

Police stated that the identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed.

The bodies recovered in Mattakkuliya have been placed at the morgue of the Colombo National Hospital for further investigations.

Further investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Authorities seek to curb drug-related cases; Recent shootings linked to clashes between rival gangs (English)

Authorities seek to curb drug-related cases; Recent shootings linked to clashes between rival gangs (English)

Govt, opposition trade barbs over governance, cost of living and law enforcement (English)

Govt, opposition trade barbs over governance, cost of living and law enforcement (English)

IMF lowers Sri Lanka's economic growth forecast for 2026 from 3.5 % to 3.1% (English)

IMF lowers Sri Lanka's economic growth forecast for 2026 from 3.5 % to 3.1% (English)

IGP files complaint with CID against a high-ranking police officer (English)

IGP files complaint with CID against a high-ranking police officer (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Govt will continue to strengthen culture of research and innovation - PM Harini (English)

Govt will continue to strengthen culture of research and innovation - PM Harini (English)

Health official issue warning as dengue cases on the rise amidst rainy weather (English)

Health official issue warning as dengue cases on the rise amidst rainy weather (English)