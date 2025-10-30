Navy vessel deployed to rescue fishermen aboard distressed multi-day fishing boat in southeastern seas
File Photo.

Navy vessel deployed to rescue fishermen aboard distressed multi-day fishing boat in southeastern seas

October 30, 2025   06:56 am

A special vessel belonging to the Sri Lanka Navy has been deployed to carry out rescue operations for fishermen aboard a multi-day fishing vessel that met with an accident in the southeastern sea area of the country.

According to the Navy, the vessel has already set sail towards the location where the multi-day fishing boat encountered distress.

It has been reported that the fishing vessel had met with the accident approximately 300 nautical miles off the southeastern coast.

Information received by the Navy indicates that four fishermen aboard the distressed vessel have been rescued by an Indonesian fishing boat.

Accordingly, a Sri Lanka Navy vessel has been dispatched to assist in the rescue of the fishermen, the Navy further stated.

The multi-day fishing vessel has been identified as one that departed from the Dondra Fisheries Harbour on August 31 for fishing activities.

The Department of Fisheries stated that the owner of the vessel had reported it missing since October 16.

There had been six fishermen on board at the time of the incident. Reports reveal that four of them have been rescued by an Indonesian fishing vessel, while there is still no information regarding the remaining two fishermen.

A nearby merchant vessel has expressed willingness to take the rescued fishermen on board, and necessary arrangements are currently being made in this regard, according to the Department of Fisheries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Authorities seek to curb drug-related cases; Recent shootings linked to clashes between rival gangs (English)

Authorities seek to curb drug-related cases; Recent shootings linked to clashes between rival gangs (English)

Govt, opposition trade barbs over governance, cost of living and law enforcement (English)

Govt, opposition trade barbs over governance, cost of living and law enforcement (English)

IMF lowers Sri Lanka's economic growth forecast for 2026 from 3.5 % to 3.1% (English)

IMF lowers Sri Lanka's economic growth forecast for 2026 from 3.5 % to 3.1% (English)

IGP files complaint with CID against a high-ranking police officer (English)

IGP files complaint with CID against a high-ranking police officer (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Govt will continue to strengthen culture of research and innovation - PM Harini (English)

Govt will continue to strengthen culture of research and innovation - PM Harini (English)

Health official issue warning as dengue cases on the rise amidst rainy weather (English)

Health official issue warning as dengue cases on the rise amidst rainy weather (English)