Navy vessel deployed to rescue fishermen aboard distressed multi-day fishing boat in southeastern seas

A special vessel belonging to the Sri Lanka Navy has been deployed to carry out rescue operations for fishermen aboard a multi-day fishing vessel that met with an accident in the southeastern sea area of the country.

According to the Navy, the vessel has already set sail towards the location where the multi-day fishing boat encountered distress.

It has been reported that the fishing vessel had met with the accident approximately 300 nautical miles off the southeastern coast.

Information received by the Navy indicates that four fishermen aboard the distressed vessel have been rescued by an Indonesian fishing boat.

Accordingly, a Sri Lanka Navy vessel has been dispatched to assist in the rescue of the fishermen, the Navy further stated.

The multi-day fishing vessel has been identified as one that departed from the Dondra Fisheries Harbour on August 31 for fishing activities.

The Department of Fisheries stated that the owner of the vessel had reported it missing since October 16.

There had been six fishermen on board at the time of the incident. Reports reveal that four of them have been rescued by an Indonesian fishing vessel, while there is still no information regarding the remaining two fishermen.

A nearby merchant vessel has expressed willingness to take the rescued fishermen on board, and necessary arrangements are currently being made in this regard, according to the Department of Fisheries.