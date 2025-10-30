Sri Lankas elderly population increased to 18%

October 30, 2025   08:15 am

Sri Lanka has been identified as one of the countries in the Asian region with the fastest-growing elderly population, according to health authorities.

Consultant Community Physician Dr. Nishani Ubeysekara stated that in 2012, the elderly population of Sri Lanka accounted for 12% of the total population and by 2024, this figure has increased to 18%.

Speaking at a media briefing organized by the Health Promotion Bureau, Dr. Ubeysekara further explained:

“According to the 2012 census, 12% of Sri Lanka’s population were aged 60 years and above. In the 2024 census, this has risen to 18%.

We have projected that by 2040, 25% of the population — that is, one in every four people — will be elderly.

Compared with other Asian countries, Sri Lanka is identified as having one of the highest rates of increase in its elderly population.

This situation has arisen mainly due to an increase in life expectancy at birth and a decline in birth rates.”

