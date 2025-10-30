Expressway security operations to be handed over to Rakna Lanka Limited?

Expressway security operations to be handed over to Rakna Lanka Limited?

October 30, 2025   09:25 am

The Ministry of Defence has focused on assigning the country’s expressway security operations to Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Limited (RALL).

The Defence Ministry noted that a special discussion was held to explore the possibility of taking steps to improve the overall safety of the expressway network.

The discussion centered on evaluating the existing security framework and assessing how Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Limited’s operational expertise could enhance the overall safety and efficiency of the country’s expressway network, according to the statement of the Ministry of Defence.

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) jointly chaired this meeting.

Attention has also been drawn to the issues related to widows and orphans’ pensions for veterans and war heroes, it added.

Officials from the Department of Pensions and relevant ministries reviewed ongoing administrative challenges, and the Ministry of Defence stated that the necessary steps have been taken to prepare a program to explore measures to streamline application and approval processes to ensure the timely delivery of benefits to the relevant beneficiaries.

