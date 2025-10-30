GovPay processes over Rs. 500 million in digital payments

October 30, 2025   09:47 am

GovPay, a secure and user-friendly online platform designed to facilitate digital payments for Sri Lanka’s government services, has successfully processed over Rs. 500 million in transactions, the Ministry of Digital Economy stated.

The platform allows citizens and businesses to safely and conveniently make payments for various government-related transactions, including taxes, fines, utility bills, education fees, and other service charges via banks and digital financial channels.

As of today, 37,715 transactions amounting to Rs. 568,666,330 have been completed through GovPay, involving 184 government institutions, the Ministry noted.

GovPay is a project managed by LankaPay, the country’s national payment network, under the supervision of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). The platform ensures enhanced control, accuracy, security, and transparency in government financial transactions while modernizing revenue collection processes.

GovPay was launched in February 2025 under the leadership of the President and the Minister of Digital Economy, Anura Kumara Dissanayake and is being implemented in multiple phases.

