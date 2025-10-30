GMOA to launch island-wide trade union action tomorrow

October 30, 2025   10:30 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to launch an island-wide trade union action tomorrow (31) in protest against the alleged arbitrary transfer system.

The GMOA warned that if the transfer system is implemented today (30), the authorities must take full responsibility for any potential disruption of services at hospitals and other health institutions across the island.

GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa made this announcement at a media conference held yesterday (29), outlining the union’s stance and the planned course of action.

