Over Rs. 1.2 billion owed by doctors who have left public service  National Audit Office

October 30, 2025   11:14 am

The National Audit Office has revealed that the government is owed more than Rs. 1,277 million from medical officers who have left the public service on various grounds.

According to the audit report, the total amount of bonds, fines and loan advances due to the government from medical officers as of October 31, 2024, amounts to Rs. 1,277 million.

This was disclosed in a special audit report on arrears owed by medical officers who have left the public service and those who left the country to obtain training overseas.

The National Audit Office further noted a significant rise in the number of medical officers resigning from service for postgraduate studies, foreign employment and other reasons within the health sector.

The report also highlighted a growing tendency among these officers to default on bond and fine payments along with considerable delays in recovery measures.

According to the audit, 705 doctors have violated their contracts between 2015 and the end of 2024.

