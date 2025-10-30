Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President

The drug menace must be defeated to ensure social stability in the country and that the steps taken by himself and the government in this regard will undoubtedly lead to victory, according to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

President Dissanayake stated that narcotics have turned into a deep deceptive trade that has gripped the nation and that he is taking action to defeat it. The President further noted that children, the general public and the entire country are becoming victims of this deceptive trade.

Meanwhile, the President pointed out that the younger generation has become the biggest victim of the drug crisis and that the destructive storm is now spreading from village to village across the country.

President Dissanayake made these remarks while addressing the ceremony held to launch the island-wide anti-drug operation, under the theme “Nation United – National Drive” in Colombo this morning.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The government has emphasised that the island-wide anti-drug operation will be carried out with broad public participation, extending beyond the involvement of state institutions.

To ensure effective implementation, a multi-tiered organizational structure will be established — including District Steering Committees, Regional Steering Committees, and Public Safety Committees at the grassroots level.

The “A Nation United” National Steering Council, comprising 23 member organizations representing diverse sectors of society, will function as the central operational body.

The National Steering Council, chaired by the President, has already been established to spearhead the island-wide initiative, with the Secretary to the President serving as the Council’s Secretary.

The main objective of the program is to eliminate the threat of narcotic drugs and drug trafficking, which have endangered the lives of the country’s youth and schoolchildren.

Accordingly, schools, universities, the police, the tri-forces, divisional secretariats, and local government institutions will join this program starting from today, the Office of the President said.

In parallel, officials from provincial councils, district secretariats, divisional secretariats, and local government bodies are also expected to make a formal pledge to support the program.