New Additional Commissioner General appointed to Motor Traffic Department

October 30, 2025   01:11 pm

Senior officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service Tharaka Niroshan Devapriya today assumed duties as the new Additional Commissioner General of the Motor Traffic Department.

Niroshan Devapriya also made history today as the first officer to be appointed to the newly created position of Additional Commissioner General of the Motor Traffic Department.

Devapriya joined the public service as an Assistant Divisional Secretary at the Arachchikattuwa Divisional Secretariat.

During his public service career, he has served in several government institutions, including the Ministry of Finance and the Customs Department.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the Senior Assistant Secretary at the Ministry of Education.

