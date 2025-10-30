Three-wheelers, school transport services and taxis to be regulated

Three-wheelers, school transport services and taxis to be regulated

October 30, 2025   02:05 pm

Steps are being taken at present to regulate three-wheelers, school transport services and other taxi services, the Chairman of the National Transport Commission (NTC), Eng P.A. Chandrapala stated.

Speaking at a press conference held today (30), he stated that the initiative will commence with a data collection phase in relation to these transportation services, starting from November 1.

“This program was initiated by the National Transport Commission with the aim of regulating three-wheelers, schools and office transport services, taxis and special tour services,” said Chandrapala.

“Our goal is to establish a Non-Governmental Transport Workers’ Board to ensure the safety and well-being of the large number of people engaged in this field,” he added.

“Data is being collected on three-wheelers, school and office transport services, taxis and special tour services. We’ll be displaying stickers in government institutions and parking lots,” National Transport Commission Director General, Dr. Nilan Miranda said.

“Data collection will start on November 1 and we urge everyone to participate and provide the necessary details,” he further explained.

