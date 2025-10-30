Evidence examination in case against Diana Gamage commences

The examination of evidence in the case filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against former State Minister Diana Gamage, on charges of submitting false information to the Controller of Immigration and Emigration to obtain a passport and remaining in Sri Lanka without a valid visa, commenced today (October 30) before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the proceedings, the court read out the charges to the accused, Diana Gamage, who pleaded not guilty.

Subsequently, the evidence of former Immigration and Emigration Department officer Hansika Kumarasiri was recorded under the guidance of State Counsel Akila Dharmadhathu.

The court then adjourned the further examination of evidence until December 15.

Acting on the advice of the Attorney General, the CID filed the case against the former State Minister under seven charges, alleging that she committed offences under the Immigration and Emigration Act by residing in Sri Lanka without a valid visa and by providing false information to obtain a passport between July 14, 2016, and November 1, 2020.