We are reforming education system to reduce unnecessary burdens on students: PM Harini

Steps are being taken to gradually reform the education system in a way that reduces unnecessary burdens on students while nurturing citizens capable of contributing to a better world, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has stated.

The inaugural session of the Student Parliament of Mahamaya Girls’ College, Kandy, was held under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih, at the Old Parliament Chamber of the Presidential Secretariat.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that education is not merely about passing examinations.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih, addressing the students, stated that a person who is not law-abiding can never be a lawmaker.

He further pointed out that everyone should dedicate themselves to building a law-abiding society. The Deputy Speaker also highlighted that conducting the programme within the historic building that served as Sri Lanka’s Parliament for several decades was a unique and honorable opportunity for the students.



Following the inauguration of the Student Parliament, the Speaker of the Student Parliament was appointed and took the oath, followed by the swearing-in of the Student Members of Parliament.



After the speeches delivered by the Prime Minister of the Student Parliament and other Student Ministers, the session was adjourned, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.