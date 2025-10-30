New 24-hour hotline introduced to report drug-related offences

New 24-hour hotline introduced to report drug-related offences

October 30, 2025   04:37 pm

In line with the island-wide anti-drug operation being conducted under the theme “Nation United – National Drive” to eradicate narcotics, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has introduced a new 24-hour hotline.

The ‘1818’ hotline, established at the request of the national anti-drug initiative, enables the public to provide accurate and timely information regarding drug trafficking, distribution, or any suspicious activities related to narcotics across the island.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVER : Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

🔴LIVER : Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

🔴LIVER : Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Authorities seek to curb drug-related cases; Recent shootings linked to clashes between rival gangs (English)

Authorities seek to curb drug-related cases; Recent shootings linked to clashes between rival gangs (English)

Govt, opposition trade barbs over governance, cost of living and law enforcement (English)

Govt, opposition trade barbs over governance, cost of living and law enforcement (English)

IMF lowers Sri Lanka's economic growth forecast for 2026 from 3.5 % to 3.1% (English)

IMF lowers Sri Lanka's economic growth forecast for 2026 from 3.5 % to 3.1% (English)

IGP files complaint with CID against a high-ranking police officer (English)

IGP files complaint with CID against a high-ranking police officer (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin