New 24-hour hotline introduced to report drug-related offences

In line with the island-wide anti-drug operation being conducted under the theme “Nation United – National Drive” to eradicate narcotics, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has introduced a new 24-hour hotline.

The ‘1818’ hotline, established at the request of the national anti-drug initiative, enables the public to provide accurate and timely information regarding drug trafficking, distribution, or any suspicious activities related to narcotics across the island.