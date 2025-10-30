Doctors to launch island-wide strike tomorrow

The Government Medical Officers’ Association has decided to launch an island-wide strike starting at 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (31).

Speaking in this regard, the association’s media spokesperson, Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, said that doctors at all government hospitals will participate in this trade union action.

Accordingly, he said that all daily medical treatment services will be disrupted tomorrow.

However, he added that the association is ready to reconsider the strike if the health authorities provide a reasonable solution.

Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe further commented, “These activities are being carried out amidst a number of serious problems in the health system. There is a shortage of doctors, there are a number of staff problems.”

“Also, the problems of facilities provided to patients, the shortage of medicines and equipment are worsening day by day. These activities are being carried out amidst those problems.”

“However, the Ministry of Health continues to oppress doctors,” he said.