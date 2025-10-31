GMOA temporarily calls off island-wide strike

GMOA temporarily calls off island-wide strike

October 31, 2025   06:37 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has temporarily called off the island-wide strike that was scheduled to commence at 8.00 a.m. today (31).

Issuing a statement, the GMOA said that the decision to temporarily call off the strike was taken based on the agreements reached during a special discussion held last night (30) between the Minister of Health, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, the Director General of Health Services, and the GMOA. 

The association stated that it had agreed to suspend the transfers of doctors that the Ministry of Health had attempted to implement arbitrarily, in violation of the accepted methodology, and instead implement the transfers within a specified time frame following the accepted procedure.

It further noted that these agreements are to be confirmed during a special discussion with the administrative doctors of the Ministry of Health, scheduled to be held today.

Accordingly, considering the agreements reached, the GMOA has decided to temporarily extend the suspension of the strike announced by its Executive Council until 12 noon today, pending written confirmation of the agreements during the discussion with the administrative doctors.

The GMOA further warned that if the agreements are not implemented as promised, the strike will be resumed at any time.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Chinese envoy on how expanding RMB cooperation can help Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Chinese envoy on how expanding RMB cooperation can help Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly population increased to 18% (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly population increased to 18% (English)

Three-wheelers, school transport services and taxis to be regulated (English)

Three-wheelers, school transport services and taxis to be regulated (English)

🔴LIVER : Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

🔴LIVER : Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Authorities seek to curb drug-related cases; Recent shootings linked to clashes between rival gangs (English)

Authorities seek to curb drug-related cases; Recent shootings linked to clashes between rival gangs (English)