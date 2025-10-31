Suspect arrested over shooting during party in Panadura

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in which one person was killed and another was injured when two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle opened fire with a T56 firearm during a party in the Malamulla area, within the Hirana Police Division.

The incident had occurred in the early hours of April 29, 2025, while the suspect was arrested yesterday (Oct. 30) in the Malamulla area.

The Panadura Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau had launched an investigation into the shooting.

Accordingly, a team of officers from the bureau arrested a suspect who is alleged to have provided accommodation and assisted the gunmen in their escape.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 40-year-old resident of Morawinna, Panadura.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Hirana Police.