Sri Lanka Customs revenue surpasses Rs. 2 trillion mark in 2025

October 31, 2025   09:01 am

Sri Lanka Customs has surpassed the Rs. 2 trillion (Rs. 2,000 billion) mark in tax revenue collection for the year, as of last evening (30).

Announcing this, the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs, Seevali Arukgoda, stated that the department is on track to meet its annual revenue target of Rs. 2.115 trillion for 2025.

This marks the highest tax revenue ever collected by a single government department in the country’s history.

Of the total revenue, Rs. 630 billion was generated from motor vehicle imports.

Sri Lanka Customs expressed confidence that it will exceed the annual target by around Rs. 300 billion by the end of the year.

