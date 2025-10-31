3 close associates of Kehelbaddara Padme arrested with Ice worth over Rs. 35 mln

3 close associates of Kehelbaddara Padme arrested with Ice worth over Rs. 35 mln

October 31, 2025   09:26 am

More information has emerged regarding the seizure of the narcotic substance ‘Ice’ valued at around Rs. 35 million in the Palliyawatta area of the Wattala Police Division.

The raid was carried out last evening (30) under the government’s island-wide anti-drug operation conducted under the theme “Nation United – National Drive.”

According to police, three suspects believed to be close associates of ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, an alleged organized criminal and large-scale drug trafficker currently in police custody, were arrested during the operation.

The suspects were found in possession of 2 kilograms and 165 grams of ‘Ice’. 

The arrested suspects, aged 25, 21 and 28, are residents of Palliyawatta, Awarakotuwa and Galagahaduwa areas of Wattala.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court today (31), and detention orders will be sought for further interrogations, police said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Chinese envoy on how expanding RMB cooperation can help Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Chinese envoy on how expanding RMB cooperation can help Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly population increased to 18% (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly population increased to 18% (English)

Three-wheelers, school transport services and taxis to be regulated (English)

Three-wheelers, school transport services and taxis to be regulated (English)

🔴LIVER : Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

🔴LIVER : Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Authorities seek to curb drug-related cases; Recent shootings linked to clashes between rival gangs (English)

Authorities seek to curb drug-related cases; Recent shootings linked to clashes between rival gangs (English)