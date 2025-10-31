3 close associates of Kehelbaddara Padme arrested with Ice worth over Rs. 35 mln

More information has emerged regarding the seizure of the narcotic substance ‘Ice’ valued at around Rs. 35 million in the Palliyawatta area of the Wattala Police Division.

The raid was carried out last evening (30) under the government’s island-wide anti-drug operation conducted under the theme “Nation United – National Drive.”

According to police, three suspects believed to be close associates of ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, an alleged organized criminal and large-scale drug trafficker currently in police custody, were arrested during the operation.

The suspects were found in possession of 2 kilograms and 165 grams of ‘Ice’.

The arrested suspects, aged 25, 21 and 28, are residents of Palliyawatta, Awarakotuwa and Galagahaduwa areas of Wattala.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court today (31), and detention orders will be sought for further interrogations, police said.