The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of Neville Wanniarachchi, Chief Security Officer to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was arrested and remanded by the Bribery Commission on suspicion of illegally acquiring assets and properties worth Rs. 28 million.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering facts presented by officials of the Bribery Commission and the suspect’s lawyers.

The Magistrate ordered Wanniarachchi to be released on cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and three sureties of Rs. 1 million each.

Additionally, an overseas travel ban was also imposed, said Ada Derana reporter.

The case has been scheduled to be taken up again on January 16.