Wellawaya Magistrate suspended from duties

October 31, 2025   11:59 am

Wellawaya Magistrate Manjula Ratnayake has been suspended from his duties.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has taken this decision following a complaint lodged by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

It is reported that the suspension follows an investigation conducted by the JSC into a complaint made by the IGP to the Chief Justice regarding several of the Magistrate’s case rulings.

The suspension order has been effective from yesterday (30).

