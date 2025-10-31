Payments via GovPay surpass Rs. 750 million

Payments via GovPay surpass Rs. 750 million

October 31, 2025   12:01 pm

GovPay, a secure and user-friendly online platform designed to facilitate digital payments for Sri Lanka’s government services, has successfully processed over Rs. 750 million in transactions, the Ministry of Digital Economy stated. 

The platform allows citizens and businesses to safely and conveniently make payments for various government-related transactions, including taxes, fines, utility bills, education fees, and other service charges via banks and digital financial channels. 

Accordingly, as of today (31), 38,378 transactions amounting to Rs. 760,834,489 have been completed through GovPay, involving 184 government institutions, the Ministry said.  

