Enter Air launches weekly seasonal flights from Poland to Sri Lanka

October 31, 2025   12:27 pm

With the arrival of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, two planes carrying tourists from Poland arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning (31), marking their inaugural flights.

The flights were operated by the Polish airline Enter Air, which deployed two Boeing 737 aircraft for the occasion.

The first aircraft arrived from Katowice Airport, Poland, at 9:50 a.m., and was welcomed at Katunayake with a traditional water salute.

The second flight arrived from Warsaw, Poland, at 11:00 a.m., said Ada Derana reporter.

A total of 378 passengers and 16 crew members, including pilots, were on board the two flights.

According to the airline, Enter Air flights from Katowice and Warsaw to Katunayake are scheduled to operate eight times a week.

