IGP and Speaker agree to provide security to MPs on request

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Speaker of Parliament have agreed to provide security to all Members of Parliament who request for security personnel, MP Jagath Withana stated.

The discussion, held in Parliament today (31) at the opposition’s request, focused on concerns regarding the security of MPs.

IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya also participated in the discussion.

Following the meeting, both the IGP and the Speaker confirmed that security arrangements will be provided to MPs upon request.