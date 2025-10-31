Former STC Chairman arrested by Bribery Commission

Former Chairman of the Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation (STC), Hussain Ahamed Bhaila, has been arrested by officers of Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

He has been arrested over allegations of importing 50 temporary storage units (Cocoon) to the Corporation in 2015 without necessity, and in violation of the prescribed procurement procedures, thereby causing a loss of Rs. 99,679,799.70 to the Corporation and an equivalent gain to external parties.

The former STC Chairman was arrested at the CIABOC at around 8.30 a.m. today (31), and is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.