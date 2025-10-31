Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: CID seeks extension of detention for arrested female lawyer

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today that it intends to obtain a detention order for a further 90 days for a female lawyer who was previously arrested and detained for 72 hours on suspicion of aiding and abetting the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

The CID officer made this statement while giving evidence before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama, regarding investigations conducted against notorious organised criminal Mandinu Padmasiri Perera, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who is one of the main suspects in the incident, said Ada Derana reporter.