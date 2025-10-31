Wife of Backhoe Saman granted bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of Shadhika Lakshani, the wife of notorious underworld figure ‘Backhoe Saman’, who is currently in remand custody.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order while delivering the bail application decision, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Magistrate ruled that the suspect be released on bail as the prosecution had failed to present sufficient evidence to justify her remand under Section 54(1) of the Narcotics Control Act.