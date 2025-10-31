Colombo inflation rises to 2.1% in October 2025

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis, increased to 2.1% in October 2025, compared to 1.5% in September 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS).

The CCPI for all items for October 2025 was 193.8, recording an increase of 0.1 index points compared to 193.7 in September 2025.

The Y-o-Y inflation of the Food Group rose to 3.5% in October 2025, from 2.9% in September 2025, while the Y-o-Y inflation of the Non-Food Group increased to 1.4% from 0.7% in September 2025.

For October 2025, on a Y-o-Y basis, the contribution to inflation from food commodities was 1.12%, and that from non-food items was 0.95%, the DCS reported.