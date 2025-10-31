T-56 assault rifle, 3 grenades also found within Jaffna Uni premises

A T-56 assault rifle, three hand grenades and several rounds of ammunition have been discovered within the premises of the University of Jaffna, hidden in the roof of the university’s library, police said.

Two firearm magazines, along with a roll of wire, were initially discovered yesterday (30) during repair work on the roof of the library.

Accordingly, the university administration had informed the Kopai Police, and the relevant materials were retrieved this morning (31) by the police and the Special Task Force (STF) personnel.

However, it is reported that during further repairs, a T-56 assault rifle, two magazines, ammunition and several medical devices were found in a nearby location of the library roof.

Accordingly, the police and the STF have been informed again, and a comprehensive inspection of the area is currently underway, as it suspected that more weapons may be present in the area.

During these search operations, three hand grenades were discovered, Ada Derana reporter said.