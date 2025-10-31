Kuchchaveli PS Chairman arrested on bribery charges

The Chairman of the Kuchchaveli Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested on charges of soliciting a bribe of Rs. 500,000, police said.

The suspect was arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), following a complaint lodged by a resident of Mulliyawalai area in Mullaitivu.

Meanwhile, the PS Chairman’s personal driver has also been arrested by the CIABOC.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court.

අල්ලස් ගත් කුච්චවේලි ප්‍රාදේශීය සභාවේ සභාපති අත්අඩංගුවට by poornima