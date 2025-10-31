Hanif Yusoof appointed Presidents Special Envoy for Foreign Investment

October 31, 2025   06:24 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof as the President’s Special Envoy for Foreign Investment.

The appointment has been made in accordance with the powers vested in the President under Article 41(1) of the Constitution and recognises Mr Yusoof’s experience in global investment partnerships and his long-term contribution to the development of Sri Lanka’s private sector, as well as his ability to assist in the Government’s economic revival programme, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Accordingly, his responsibilities include facilitating high-level engagement with international investors and strategic partners, strengthening investor confidence and supporting the Government’s efforts to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Sri Lanka, identifying and promoting key investment opportunities and working in close coordination with the Board of Investment (BOI), the Export Development Board (EDB), the Port City Commission and relevant line ministries, the statement said.

This initiative is expected to help build a favourable environment for sustainable foreign investment within the country, reaffirm international confidence in Sri Lanka’s current economic stability and accelerate economic development, it added.

Mr Hanif Yusoof will undertake this role as a honourary service in addition to his duties as Governor of the Western Province.

—PMD—

