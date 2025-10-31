Vatican Foreign Minister Archbishop Gallagher to visit Sri Lanka

October 31, 2025   06:35 pm

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See, will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from November 03 to 08, 2025. 

The visit is undertaken at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment & Tourism of Sri Lanka, Vijitha Herath, to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Holy See, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. 

During the visit, Archbishop Gallagher will call on President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and will hold official talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment & Tourism, Vijitha Herath. 

A special commemorative event marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations will also be held at the Galle Face Hotel in Colombo, where Archbishop Gallagher will deliver an address, the ministry said. 

The programme will further include visits to sites of cultural and religious significance across the country including churches affected by the Easter Sunday attacks in 2019.

