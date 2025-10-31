Navy seizes dinghy with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 41 million

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized a dinghy carrying approximately 185kg and 600g of Kerala cannabis and arrested two suspects during a search operation conducted in the Delft sea area off Jaffna.

The navy said the operation was carried out on the night of Oct 30, in line with the national drive, under the theme “Nation United – National Drive”.

Acting on vigilant maritime surveillance, a patrol craft attached to SLNS Wasabha of the Northern Naval Command swiftly intercepted this suspicious dinghy off the Delft Island, the statement said.

The search operation led to the seizure of about 185kg and 600g of Kerala cannabis packed in 85 packages contained in 06 sacks, delivering a blow to smugglers attempting to exploit northern seas, the navy said.

The suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of Mandativu, Jaffna, aged 25 and 30.

The apprehended individuals, together with the stock of Kerala cannabis and the dinghy, were handed over to the Delft Police for onward legal action.

The seized narcotics are estimated to have a street value exceeding Rs. 41 million.

Notably, through a series of similar operations conducted thus far in 2025, the Navy has seized more than 5267kg of Kerala cannabis and handed over them to authorities for onward legal action.