Fuel prices revised
October 31, 2025 09:20 pm
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has announced a revision of fuel prices effective from midnight today (31).
According to the announcement, the price of Petrol 92 Octane will be reduced by Rs. 5 to Rs. 294 per litre, and Super Diesel will be increased by Rs. 5 to Rs. 318 per litre.
Meanwhile, there will be no change in the prices of Petrol 95 Octane and Auto Diesel.
The revised rates are as follows:
Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 294 (reduced by Rs. 5)
Super Diesel – Rs. 318 (increased by Rs. 5)
Auto Diesel – (not revised)
Petrol 95 Octane – (not revised)
Kerosene – (not revised)