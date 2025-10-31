Fuel prices revised

October 31, 2025   09:20 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has announced a revision of fuel prices effective from midnight today (31). 

According to the announcement, the price of Petrol 92 Octane will be reduced by Rs. 5 to Rs. 294 per litre, and Super Diesel will be increased by Rs. 5 to Rs. 318 per litre. 

Meanwhile, there will be no change in the prices of Petrol 95 Octane and Auto Diesel. 

The revised rates are as follows:

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 294 (reduced by Rs. 5)
Super Diesel – Rs. 318 (increased by Rs. 5)

Auto Diesel – (not revised)
Petrol 95 Octane – (not revised)
Kerosene – (not revised)

