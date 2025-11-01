Mainly fair weather expected to prevail today

November 1, 2025   07:19 am

The Meteorology Department states that showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, and Uva provinces, and in the Ampara district after 2.00 p.m.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in other areas of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected in some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces during the early hours of the morning, it said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

