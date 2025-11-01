Suspect wanted for shooting arrested in Hingurana

Suspect wanted for shooting arrested in Hingurana

November 1, 2025   08:22 am

A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting incident that injured a person has been arrested with 13 grams of heroin during a raid conducted by officers attached to the Moratuwa Police Special Task Force (STF) Camp yesterday (31).

The arrest was made during a raid carried out in the Hingurana area of the Damana Police Division following a tip-off.

Police said the suspect in question was wanted for shooting and injuring a person in the Hirana area on July 11, and for planning to shoot and kill another person in the Panadura Police Division.

At the time of the arrest, a quantity of heroin weighing 13 grams was found in his possession.

The arrested suspect is a 39-year-old resident of Hingurana, said police.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Damana and Hirana Police Stations and the Panadura Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.

