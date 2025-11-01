Speaker endorses Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill

The Speaker, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, endorsed the certificate on the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill on 30 October 2025.

The third reading of the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill took place on 21 October 2025, and it was passed by Parliament with amendments, according to a statement issued by the Department of Communication of Parliament.

This is a Bill to amend the Personal Data Protection Act, No. 9 of 2022. The Bill, which was published in the Gazette on 27 March 2025 and presented to Parliament by the Minister of Digital Economy on 8 May 2025, introduces amendments considered essential for the implementation of the principal Act.

Accordingly, the Bill amends Sections 1, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 52, 53, 56, and Schedule VI of the principal Act, replaces Section 26, and introduces a new Section 51A into the principal Act, the statement said.

Recognizing the importance of establishing an institution to exercise regulatory powers and prepare for future developments related to data, this Act will facilitate equal support for both the public and private sectors in adopting digital strategies and ensure that the rights of data subjects are meaningfully protected.

Accordingly, the Bill comes into force as the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Act, No. 22 of 2025.