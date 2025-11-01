Fee to be charged for polythene bags with handles from today

November 1, 2025   11:04 am

With effect from today (01), traders are required to charge consumers for plastic shopping bags with handles, commonly referred to as “sili-sili bags.”

This directive follows an extraordinary gazette notification issued by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) on October 1, 2025, pursuant to the powers conferred by Section 10(l)(b)(ii) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 9 of 2003.

According to the notification, no trader shall provide bags made of Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) or Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) free of charge at the time of sale. The price of such bags must be clearly displayed at the place of business and indicated on the bill issued to the consumer.

The gazette notification defines “bags” as any bags of any dimension with handles used for carrying purchased goods.

This measure has been implemented to reduce the use of polythene bags, which contribute significantly to environmental damage.

Commenting on the implementation of the measure, Chairman of the Central Environmental Authority, Professor Thilak Hewawasam, stated:

“A gazette notification has been issued mandating that traders charge consumers for polythene bags, or ‘sili-sili bags,’ with handles. As stated in the notification, the free distribution of polythene bags is prohibited effective November 1. Accordingly, stores will no longer provide polythene bags free of charge.”

He further emphasized the role of consumers in environmental protection: “Consumers have a duty to contribute to protecting the environment. When visiting a store to purchase items, they should bring a suitable reusable bag from home.”

