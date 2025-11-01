Tourist arrivals in October top 150,000

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) reports that a total of 153,063 tourists visited the country between 1 and 29 October 2025.

According to the latest data released by the SLTDA, India accounted for the highest number of arrivals during this period, with 44,741 visitors, representing 29.2% of total arrivals.

During the same period, 12,128 tourists arrived from the United Kingdom, 10,450 from Russia, 10,408 from China, 8,950 from Germany, and 7,226 from Australia.

Accordingly, total tourist arrivals from 1 January to 29 October 2025 amounted to 1,878,557, the SLTDA said.

Of this number, 420,033 tourists were from India, 174,021 from the United Kingdom, and 132,594 from Russia, the SLTDA added.