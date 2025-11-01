Three-wheeler fares will not be revised without proper regulation  Union

The All-Island Three-Wheeler Drivers’ Union states that there will be no revision of fares despite the recent fuel price reduction, unless a proper regulatory mechanism is implemented.

Union President Lalith Dharmasekara said that although the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has reduced the price of a litre of Octane 92 petrol by Rs. 5, the benefit will not be passed on to consumers under the current unregulated system.

The CPC announced that, in line with the monthly fuel price formula, the price of a litre of Octane 92 petrol has been reduced from Rs. 299 to Rs. 294, effective from midnight yesterday (31). Prices of other fuel types remain unchanged, the Corporation stated.

Commenting on the matter, Dharmasekara noted that the lack of fare regulation has led to inconsistencies and public dissatisfaction.

“We have been operating like this for forty years. The Western Provincial Council decided that the maximum fare should be Rs. 100 for the first kilometer and Rs. 85 for the second kilometer. Some drivers follow this, but others charge Rs. 100 for both. People complain, and exploitation occurs,” he said.

He stated that the union was no longer willing to be taken lightly and emphasized that the implementation and legal enforcement of proper price regulation would help bring order to the system.

“Once people know fares are based on a fixed formula, frauds can be eliminated. This time too, there will be no change in fares — and there won’t be in future, whether prices increase or decrease,” he added.