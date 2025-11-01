Agency director arrested for Rs. 740 mln Romania job scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a director of a foreign employment agency in Maharagama for allegedly defrauding over Rs. 740 million from individuals by promising employment opportunities in Romania.

The suspect was produced before the Nugegoda Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday (31) and was remanded until 14 November 2025.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) of the CID has received more than 400 complaints related to the fraudulent agency.

Accordingly, the Financial Crimes Investigation Unit 1 has commenced further investigations.

It has also been revealed that the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has received 117 complaints concerning the same institution.

Investigations indicate that the agency had obtained amounts ranging from Rs. 850,000 to Rs. 1,850,000 from job seekers under the pretext of securing employment in Romania.