Tuition classes targeting 2025 A/L exam prohibited from Nov. 04
November 1, 2025 01:14 pm
The Department of Examinations has announced that tuition classes, lectures, and seminars related to the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination will be prohibited from midnight on November 4.
The department stated that this ban will remain in effect until the conclusion of the examination period.
This year’s G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to commence on November 10 and continue until December 5.