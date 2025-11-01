Tuition classes targeting 2025 A/L exam prohibited from Nov. 04

Tuition classes targeting 2025 A/L exam prohibited from Nov. 04

November 1, 2025   01:14 pm

The Department of Examinations has announced that tuition classes, lectures, and seminars related to the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination will be prohibited from midnight on November 4.

The department stated that this ban will remain in effect until the conclusion of the examination period.

This year’s G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to commence on November 10 and continue until December 5.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)

Govt doctors call off planned strike after discussions with Health Minister (English)

Govt doctors call off planned strike after discussions with Health Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Chinese envoy on how expanding RMB cooperation can help Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Chinese envoy on how expanding RMB cooperation can help Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly population increased to 18% (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly population increased to 18% (English)

Three-wheelers, school transport services and taxis to be regulated (English)

Three-wheelers, school transport services and taxis to be regulated (English)