At least nine devotees, most of them women and children, have died in a stampede at a temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam early this morning.

Many others were injured in the stampede that erupted during a heavy rush at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga on the occasion of Ekadashi, an auspicious day for Hindus.

Horrific videos from the temple showed massive overcrowding, with hundreds of women holding puja baskets jostling on a staircase in a frantic attempt to save themselves. Several bodies were later seen strewn across the temple premises.

In one corner, an injured woman was seen crying profusely.

Some women who had fallen unconscious were shifted to ambulances, and medical workers tried to resuscitate them.

The police later rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer has confirmed nine deaths in the stampede and expressed anguish. He has directed the district administration to provide better medical care to the injured devotees.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the tragedy and described the deaths as “heartbreaking.”

“The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured,” said Naidu.

He has also requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site and oversee the relief measures.

Nara Lokesh, a minister in his father Naidu’s cabinet, condoled the deaths and said he was in “profound shock.”

“A deep sorrow has gripped us on this Ekadashi day. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede,” he said, adding that he has spoken to the concerned officials and instructed that assistance be provided to the affected individuals.

Source: NDTV

--Agencies