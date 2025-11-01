Weligama PS chairman murder: Motorcycle used in shooting found abandoned

The motorcycle used by the assailants in the assassination of Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickremasekara has been recovered abandoned in a forested area along the Buttala-Kataragama Road.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) discovered the motorcycle near the 16th milepost on the road last afternoon (31).

According to reports, the suspects had fled the scene on this motorcycle after committing the murder.

The motorcycle, which they intended to use to travel to Kekirawa, reportedly experienced a technical fault. Consequently, the suspects abandoned the motorcycle in the forest and continued their escape.

It is further reported that the suspects were about to be confronted by a wild elephant during this time but managed to evade it.

The recovered motorcycle has been handed over to the Kataragama Police Station for further investigation.