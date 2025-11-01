Woman who obstructed police officers on duty remanded

The woman seen in a video widely circulating on social media, obstructing and verbally abusing police officers on traffic duty in the Udugampola area, has been remanded until November 3.

She was remanded after being produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court, said Ada Derana reporter.

In the video, the woman in question is seen interfering with the duties of police officers by claiming to be the sister of a senior police officer.

However, the Police Media Division stated that the suspect’s claim of being related to a Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) is completely false.