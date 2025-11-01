Around 20 MPs request firearms citing security concerns?

Around twenty Members of Parliament (MPs) have requested for the issuance of firearms for their personal security, according to parliamentary sources.

The MPs have reportedly made these requests to the relevant officials of the Parliament and the security forces, and they have been forwarded to the Ministry of Defence for consideration, the source said.

A special discussion on the security of MPs was recently held with the participation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Following the discussion, the Speaker and the IGP agreed to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of MPs.

However, it has not been decided to issue firearms to all MPs. The decision to grant firearms will be made based on an analysis of the existing security threats.