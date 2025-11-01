Around 20 MPs request firearms citing security concerns?

Around 20 MPs request firearms citing security concerns?

November 1, 2025   05:18 pm

Around twenty Members of Parliament (MPs) have requested for the issuance of firearms for their personal security, according to parliamentary sources.

The MPs have reportedly made these requests to the relevant officials of the Parliament and the security forces, and they have been forwarded to the Ministry of Defence for consideration, the source said.

A special discussion on the security of MPs was recently held with the participation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP). 

Following the discussion, the Speaker and the IGP agreed to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of MPs.

However, it has not been decided to issue firearms to all MPs. The decision to grant firearms will be made based on an analysis of the existing security threats.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)

Govt doctors call off planned strike after discussions with Health Minister (English)

Govt doctors call off planned strike after discussions with Health Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Chinese envoy on how expanding RMB cooperation can help Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Chinese envoy on how expanding RMB cooperation can help Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly population increased to 18% (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly population increased to 18% (English)