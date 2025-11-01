Businessman arrested with pistol and ammunition in Minuwangoda

A businessman residing in a housing complex in Minuwangoda has been arrested by police for the possession of a pistol and several bullets.

The arrest was made today (01) during a raid carried out by the Western Province North Crimes Division in Peliyagoda, based on a tip-off.

Police have seized a firearm, 13 bullets, and a magazine containing ammunition from the suspect.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the pistol is a modern type of firearm currently used by the Sri Lanka Police.

According to police sources, the suspect had claimed during interrogation that he acquired the firearm for personal protection following a shooting and extortion incident allegedly perpetrated by organized crime figure Heenatigala Mahesh approximately two years ago.

Further inquiries have uncovered that the businessman had purchased the pistol from the alleged organized criminal and large-scale drug trafficker, currently in police custody, ‘Kehelbaddara Padme,’ for a sum of Rs. 350,000.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Minuwangoda Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (02) to obtain a detention order for further interrogation.