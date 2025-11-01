Businessman arrested with pistol and ammunition in Minuwangoda

Businessman arrested with pistol and ammunition in Minuwangoda

November 1, 2025   05:45 pm

A businessman residing in a housing complex in Minuwangoda has been arrested by police for the possession of a pistol and several bullets.

The arrest was made today (01) during a raid carried out by the Western Province North Crimes Division in Peliyagoda, based on a tip-off.

Police have seized a firearm, 13 bullets, and a magazine containing ammunition from the suspect.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the pistol is a modern type of firearm currently used by the Sri Lanka Police.

According to police sources, the suspect had claimed during interrogation that he acquired the firearm for personal protection following a shooting and extortion incident allegedly perpetrated by organized crime figure Heenatigala Mahesh approximately two years ago.

Further inquiries have uncovered that the businessman had purchased the pistol from the alleged organized criminal and large-scale drug trafficker, currently in police custody, ‘Kehelbaddara Padme,’ for a sum of Rs. 350,000.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Minuwangoda Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (02) to obtain a detention order for further interrogation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)

Govt doctors call off planned strike after discussions with Health Minister (English)

Govt doctors call off planned strike after discussions with Health Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Chinese envoy on how expanding RMB cooperation can help Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Chinese envoy on how expanding RMB cooperation can help Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly population increased to 18% (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly population increased to 18% (English)