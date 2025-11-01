Suspect wanted over shooting and attempted murder arrested

Suspect wanted over shooting and attempted murder arrested

November 1, 2025   06:18 pm

A suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder involving a shooting incident in the Hirana area has been arrested by officers attached to the Moratuwa Police Special Task Force (STF) camp.

Police said the suspect is also wanted over another attempted murder by shooting reported in the Panadura Police Division.

At the time of arrest, officers had found 13 grams of heroin in the suspect’s possession.

The arrested individual has been identified as a 39-year-old resident of the Hingurana area.

The suspect has been handed over to the Damana Police Station, while a joint investigation is being carried out by the Damana and Hirana Police Stations together with the Panadura Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)

Govt doctors call off planned strike after discussions with Health Minister (English)

Govt doctors call off planned strike after discussions with Health Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Chinese envoy on how expanding RMB cooperation can help Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Chinese envoy on how expanding RMB cooperation can help Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly population increased to 18% (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly population increased to 18% (English)