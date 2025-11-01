Suspect wanted over shooting and attempted murder arrested

A suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder involving a shooting incident in the Hirana area has been arrested by officers attached to the Moratuwa Police Special Task Force (STF) camp.

Police said the suspect is also wanted over another attempted murder by shooting reported in the Panadura Police Division.

At the time of arrest, officers had found 13 grams of heroin in the suspect’s possession.

The arrested individual has been identified as a 39-year-old resident of the Hingurana area.

The suspect has been handed over to the Damana Police Station, while a joint investigation is being carried out by the Damana and Hirana Police Stations together with the Panadura Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau.