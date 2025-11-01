Minister Vijitha Herath says Tourism Act will be amended

November 1, 2025   10:36 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath says that steps will be taken to amend the Tourism Act in order to achieve rapid growth in the tourism industry.

He stated that the incumbent government has a long-term plan and goal to develop the country’s tourism industry.

He also said that a joint structure of all institutions is needed to develop the tourism industry and that a National Tourism Commission is expected to be established for this purpose.

The Minister also stated that plans are being made to establish joint tourism committees at the district level and tourism zone level through the National Tourism Commission and a new law will be introduced for this purpose.

He further stated that the Tourism Act is being amended in this way due to the inadequacy of the existing laws for this purpose and a team of experts has been entrusted with the task.

Meanwhile, the number of foreign tourists who visited the country from January 1, 2025 to October 29, 2025 has exceeded 1.8 million.

The number of foreign tourists who visited the country in the past month of October alone was recorded as 153,063.

