Multi-day fishing vessel with suspected narcotics brought to Dikkowita Harbour

The multi-day fishing vessel suspected of carrying narcotics, which was intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy in the deep seas off the western coast of the island, was brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour this morning (02).

The vessel was seized during a special naval operation conducted yesterday, following credible intelligence regarding a multi-day fishing boat suspected of transporting a large consignment of narcotics in the deep seas off Sri Lanka’s western coast.

Acting on this information, Sri Lanka Navy personnel deployed long-range naval assets to intercept the vessel. Upon boarding and inspecting the boat, Navy officers apprehended six suspects on board.

Preliminary reports indicate that the vessel was carrying over 100 kilograms of narcotics, including crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘ice’) and heroin.